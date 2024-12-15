BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 55,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 58,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,851. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

