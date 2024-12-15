BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.84 ($7.52) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.59). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.52), with a volume of 250,328 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 595.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.98 million, a PE ratio of 627.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,664 ($12,197.40). 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

