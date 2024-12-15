Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

OWL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after buying an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,632,000 after acquiring an additional 449,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

