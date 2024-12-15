bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 322.46% and a negative net margin of 565.74%. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 315.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

