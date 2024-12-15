Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in November

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 996,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 802,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 24,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,940. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $82.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

