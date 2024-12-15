Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3855 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

Shares of BSDGY opened at $25.17 on Friday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

