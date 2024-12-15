BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,333,100 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 6,052,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.6 days.
BrainChip Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.15. 314,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,226. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.15.
BrainChip Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrainChip
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.