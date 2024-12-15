BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,333,100 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 6,052,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.6 days.

BrainChip Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.15. 314,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,226. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.15.

Get BrainChip alerts:

BrainChip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.