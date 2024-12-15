Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 106,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

Shares of BNAI opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.