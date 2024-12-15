BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Shares Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). 892,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

BrandShield Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.58.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

