BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. 43,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,112. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $393.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

