Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $148.83

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Copa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Copa by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Copa has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.