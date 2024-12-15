Brokerages Set Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target at $9.13

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,395,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,327,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

