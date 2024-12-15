BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.115-3.482 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1485 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

