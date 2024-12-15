Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Bumble has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $900.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

