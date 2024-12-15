Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,751. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

