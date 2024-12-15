Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
