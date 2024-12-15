Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 27,275 shares.The stock last traded at $30.22 and had previously closed at $30.62.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of $507.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

In related news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,040. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,196.08. This trade represents a 79.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 317.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 297.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

