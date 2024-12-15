Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

CRS stock opened at $174.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

