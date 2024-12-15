Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in November

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 1,205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 663.8 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

