Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$91.31 during trading hours on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$91.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.41.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.