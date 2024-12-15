Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$91.31 during trading hours on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$91.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.41.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
