Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Argos stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.41. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Cementos Argos has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

About Cementos Argos

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.