Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Acquires £25,800 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($32,563.42).

LON CSN opened at GBX 257 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.59. Chesnara plc has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £387.94 million, a PE ratio of 8,566.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

