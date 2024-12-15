Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Acquires £25,800 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($32,563.42).
Chesnara Trading Down 0.4 %
LON CSN opened at GBX 257 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.59. Chesnara plc has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £387.94 million, a PE ratio of 8,566.67 and a beta of 0.44.
Chesnara Company Profile
