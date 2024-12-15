China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 2,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

