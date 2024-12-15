Christiana L. Lin Sells 5,550 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,622.95. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

NYSE:BKSY opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $323.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at $295,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKSY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

