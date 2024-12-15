CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHSCL opened at $25.77 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.