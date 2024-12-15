CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
CHS Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHSCL opened at $25.77 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.
About CHS
