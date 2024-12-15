CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
CHS Price Performance
CHS stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.
CHS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.