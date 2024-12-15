CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

