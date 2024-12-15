CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHSCM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 32,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.