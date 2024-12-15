Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,916.22 ($49.43) and traded as high as GBX 4,055 ($51.18). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,030 ($50.86), with a volume of 21,455 shares trading hands.

Clarkson Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,717.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,914.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.73 and a beta of 1.12.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

