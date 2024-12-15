Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $26.37 on Friday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $3,804,852.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,579 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

