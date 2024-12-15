Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 245,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.02.
About Coeptis Therapeutics
