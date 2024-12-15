Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

