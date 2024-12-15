Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,008 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.