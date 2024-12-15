Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 96.97%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

