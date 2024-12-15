CPI Card Group Files Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) announced on December 10, 2024, that the company’s Board of Directors adopted and approved the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective immediately. These amendments were made following a periodic review of the Third Amended and Restated Bylaws.
The Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws aim to align CPI Card Group’s bylaws with developments in Delaware law and current practices. Key modifications include provisions related to adjournment procedures at stockholder meetings, lists of stockholders entitled to vote, and procedural mechanics regarding stockholder nominations of directors and submission of proposals at annual and special meetings.
For a more detailed insight into the amendments, reference to the text of the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws, filed as Exhibit 3.1 to the report, is recommended.
The filing also reveals that no financial statements were provided, and the only exhibit included was the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws adopted on December 10, 2024. Additionally, an interactive data file is embedded within the Inline XBRL document accompanying the filing.
There were no additional signatures apart from the certification by Darren Dragovich, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, confirming the accuracy and validity of the report.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CPI Card Group’s 8K filing here.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.
