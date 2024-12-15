Critical Contrast: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) versus Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) and Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Diamond Discoveries International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $7.78 billion 4.68 $933.20 million $6.34 43.50 Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Discoveries International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.4% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vulcan Materials and Diamond Discoveries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 4 10 0 2.71 Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus target price of $283.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Vulcan Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Diamond Discoveries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 11.43% 11.88% 6.38% Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Diamond Discoveries International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. It also offers asphalt mix and asphalt construction paving services; ready-mixed concrete; and calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Diamond Discoveries International

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.