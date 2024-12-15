Critical Survey: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) vs. G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Insider & Institutional Ownership
4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares G City and CaliberCos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|G City
|$686.30 million
|N/A
|-$399.32 million
|N/A
|N/A
|CaliberCos
|$66.38 million
|0.17
|-$12.70 million
|($0.50)
|-1.01
CaliberCos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|G City
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CaliberCos
|-16.19%
|-13.83%
|-5.03%
Volatility & Risk
G City has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
G City beats CaliberCos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About G City
G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
