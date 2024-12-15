Critical Survey: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) vs. G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G City and CaliberCos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get G City alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $686.30 million N/A -$399.32 million N/A N/A CaliberCos $66.38 million 0.17 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.01

CaliberCos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City N/A N/A N/A CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares G City and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

G City has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G City beats CaliberCos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

(Get Free Report)

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.