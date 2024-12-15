D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.60.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $133.02 and a one year high of $199.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

