D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

