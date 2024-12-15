Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €19.28 ($20.29) and last traded at €19.44 ($20.46). 9,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.46 ($20.48).
Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50.
About Deutsche EuroShop
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
