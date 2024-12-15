DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 139.49 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

