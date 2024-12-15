Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) Announces Board Changes and Nominations for New Members

On December 11, 2024, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting the upcoming retirement of Sally J. Smith from the Board of Directors. Smith notified the company of her decision to retire, effective immediately after the conclusion of the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Her retirement was stated not to be due to any dispute or disagreement with the company on operational, policy, or practice matters. Smith had been serving on the Audit Committee and as the chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.

Additionally, the company disclosed in the Form 8-K the nomination of two accomplished executives to join the Board. Valerie Heusinkveld and Allison West Hughes are the nominated members to bring their deep industry knowledge and expertise to board roles at Digi International. The election of Heusinkveld and Hughes is set to be voted on by the company’s stockholders at the annual meeting scheduled for February 3, 2025.

Valerie Heusinkveld, former Chief Financial Officer of Cradlepoint, Inc., and Allison West Hughes, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Corporation, are expected to enhance the Board with their extensive industry experience in areas such as finance, operations, sales models, marketing, and customer-centric strategies. The company believes that their expertise aligns with Digi’s commitment to driving IoT advancements and delivering value to stakeholders.

In a related press release, Satbir Khanuja, Ph.D., Non-executive Chairman of the Board at Digi International, expressed gratitude to Sally Smith for her valuable contributions and welcomed the nominations of Heusinkveld and Hughes. The company acknowledges the retiring director’s role in aiding its growth and mission advancement while looking forward to the leadership that the new nominees will bring.

This Board refreshment is in line with Digi International’s dedication to innovation and excellence in technology, reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing IoT solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Following the Form 8-K filing, Digi International furnished the press release detailing Smith’s departure and the nominations of Heusinkveld and Hughes as Exhibit 99.1, which is available for public access. For more detailed information, including the 2025 Annual Meeting and proxy solicitations, stockholders are encouraged to review the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a global leader in providing IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. With a focus on creating connected products and managing critical communications infrastructure, the company offers secure and reliable solutions for demanding environments. Digi has a longstanding history of helping customers connect millions of devices globally.

