Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. 312,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,793. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.6536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

