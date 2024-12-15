Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.78 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 249.60 ($3.15). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 246.80 ($3.11), with a volume of 2,764,910 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.11.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

