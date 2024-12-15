Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 282,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 962.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $468.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Further Reading

