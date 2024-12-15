DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Engages New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) has recently appointed Hudgens CPA, PLLC as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective December 12, 2024. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, made this significant change as reported in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As an emerging growth company, DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stated that neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf had consulted with Hudgens regarding various accounting matters during the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, along with the interim period leading up to December 12, 2024. The discussions did not involve the application of accounting principles to specific transactions, the type of audit opinion on financial statements, or any matters of disagreement or reportable events within the meaning of relevant regulations.

These actions are in line with the Company’s commitment to maintaining transparent and compliant financial reporting practices. Xixuan Hei, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I, signed the filing on December 12, 2024, indicating official corporate approval and authorization.

Investors and stakeholders in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I will be monitoring how this change may impact the company’s financial reporting and overall operations moving forward. Transitioning to a new independent registered public accounting firm can bring new perspectives and opportunities for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial information as the company continues its growth trajectory.

