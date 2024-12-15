Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eightco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCTO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Eightco has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

