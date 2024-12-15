Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84.70 ($1.07). 513,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,361,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.30 ($1.08).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.17 million, a PE ratio of 941.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 25,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,974.36 ($22,686.31). Also, insider Donald Grant acquired 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,832.20 ($25,031.18). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.