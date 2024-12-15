EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of EPAM Systems worth $260,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $244.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average of $203.75.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

