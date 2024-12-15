ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 348,200 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESS Tech stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 90,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.33.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
