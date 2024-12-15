Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Evogene has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

